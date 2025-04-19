Companies
For the first time, India to make most of a laptop in-house
Shouvik Das 4 min read 19 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryPuneet Agarwal, chief executive of VVDN Technologies, said its laptop manufacturing process is generating 40% in domestic value addition with its new assembly line—which crosses 50% once designing the product is considered.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Manesar, Haryana-headquartered original electronics designer and manufacturer VVDN Technologies, on Friday, inaugurated an assembly line to make laptops locally, and a facility to produce components for telecommunications and networking devices.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less