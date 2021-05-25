For treatment of black fungus, Hyderabad company launches API

Commenting on this recent development, Dr Srikakarlapudi Sirisha, Director said, "The Everest Organics Limited has successfully developed the API Posaconazole using its own in-house R&D strength at lab scale in short span of time. Further we are in advance stage of commercializing the same. Everest has successfully in near past launched and commercialized 'Oseltamivir' and 'Remdesivir' both being used for Covid19.''