For treatment of black fungus, Hyderabad company launches Posaconazole API

For treatment of black fungus, Hyderabad company launches Posaconazole API

For treatment of black fungus, Hyderabad company launches API
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating mucormycosis patients popularly known as Black Fungus in post Covid complications, the company said.

Everest Organics Limited has announced the development of an anti-fungal API "Posaconazole" meant to treat black fungus patients, at the lab scale in the existing R&D facility of Everest Organics Limited.

Everest Organics Limited has announced the development of an anti-fungal API "Posaconazole" meant to treat black fungus patients, at the lab scale in the existing R&D facility of Everest Organics Limited.

Commenting on this recent development, Dr Srikakarlapudi Sirisha, Director said, "The Everest Organics Limited has successfully developed the API Posaconazole using its own in-house R&D strength at lab scale in short span of time. Further we are in advance stage of commercializing the same. Everest has successfully in near past launched and commercialized 'Oseltamivir' and 'Remdesivir' both being used for Covid19.''

Everest Organics Limited is an API and Bulk drug manufacturing company. The Company produces Active Pharma Intermediates "APls" for customers around the globe. The USFDA approved API facility in Hyderabad manufactures and exports various APls products to more than 40 countries as well as caters to local demand in market in lndia.

Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black fungus, is a fungal infection that causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

The disease has a close link to diabetes, and conditions which compromise the immune system. Experts have said that an overuse during the COVID-19 pandemic of certain drugs which suppress the immune system could be causing the surge.

States across India have reported more than 5,000 cases of the otherwise rare disease in recent weeks, mostly in people infected with COVID-19 or recovering from the disease. Gujarat and Maharashtra recording the maximum number of cases, Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister said on Monday.

