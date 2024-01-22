Companies
For Zee’s investors, a teary two-year ride
Varun Sood 5 min read 22 Jan 2024, 08:36 PM IST
SummarySeveral foreign investors have sold their stakes in Zee Entertainment over the past two years since the merger agreement was announced. Several retail investors are now grouping together to push for a change in the media giant's management
BENGALURU : Three months after Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s largest investor, American money manager Invesco, first blew the bugle of shareholder activism in September 2021 and demanded a reconstitution of the company’s board, media mogul Subhash Chandra signed a merger agreement with Japanese giant Sony Corp.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less