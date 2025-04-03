Forbes lists countries with the most Billionaires 2025: 50% wealthy live in THESE 3 countries… Check top 10 here

Forbes lists countries with the most Billionaires 2025: Over 3,000 billionaires across the world are richer by a combined $16.1 trillion wealth, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires 2025 List.

In fact, 50 per cent of these billionaires come from only three countries — the United States of America, China, and India. These three countries also account for the highest billionaire wealth generated over the past year, it added.

Forbes World's Billionaires List for 2025: $16.1 trillion wealth! The Forbes' World's Billionaires List 2025 has 3,028 entrepreneurs on the ranks — up 247 in numbers, compared to last year. They are also and richer by a collective $2 trillion, to be worth $16.1 trillion combined.

The United States topped the list with a record 902 billionaires (up from 813 last year), followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 516 billionaires; and India with 205 billionaires. According to the report, the billionaires in America are worth a collective $6.8 trillion, and include the eight of the top 10 names from Forbes' richie rich list for 2025.

China's 450 billionaires (up from 406 last year), are worth a combined $1.7 trillion. These numbers include the richest from Hong Kong.

Third on the list is India, who with a total of 205 billionaires (up from 200 last year) saw collective wealth of $941 billion. Notably, the combined fortunes this year, is lower than last year's $954 billion as Mukesh Ambani ($92.5 billion) and Gautam Adani ($56.3 billion), both saw their worth slip over $20 billion due to various reasons.

Also Read | Richest US President in history! Donald Trump makes Hurun List top 500 debut

The report noted that overall, 78 countries in the world have at least one billionaire in 2025. So, Where do the Wealthiest Live?