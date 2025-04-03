Forbes lists countries with the most Billionaires 2025: 50% wealthy live in THESE 3 countries… Check top 10 here

Forbes lists countries with the most Billionaires 2025: Over 3,000 billionaires across the world are richer by a combined $16.1 trillion wealth, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires 2025 List.

In fact, 50 per cent of these billionaires come from only three countries — the United States of America, China, and India. These three countries also account for the highest billionaire wealth generated over the past year, it added.

Forbes World's Billionaires List for 2025: $16.1 trillion wealth! The Forbes' World's Billionaires List 2025 has 3,028 entrepreneurs on the ranks — up 247 in numbers, compared to last year. They are also and richer by a collective $2 trillion, to be worth $16.1 trillion combined.

The United States topped the list with a record 902 billionaires (up from 813 last year), followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 516 billionaires; and India with 205 billionaires. According to the report, the billionaires in America are worth a collective $6.8 trillion, and include the eight of the top 10 names from Forbes' richie rich list for 2025.

China's 450 billionaires (up from 406 last year), are worth a combined $1.7 trillion. These numbers include the richest from Hong Kong.

Third on the list is India, who with a total of 205 billionaires (up from 200 last year) saw collective wealth of $941 billion. Notably, the combined fortunes this year, is lower than last year's $954 billion as Mukesh Ambani ($92.5 billion) and Gautam Adani ($56.3 billion), both saw their worth slip over $20 billion due to various reasons.

The report noted that overall, 78 countries in the world have at least one billionaire in 2025. So, Where do the world's wealthiest live? We take a look at the top 10 here.

Forbes Countries With The Most Billionaires 2025 — Top 10 US: Elon Musk is the richest person in the US and the world, with a fortune of $342 billion. Overall, the US has 902 billionaires worth a combined $6.8 trillion and takes number 1 spot as the residence for the world's richest.

China: The Asian giant keeps its second spot on the list, with a total of 450 billionaires, worth a collective $1.7 trillion. The richest person in China is ByteDance and TikTok owner Zhang Yiming, who is worth $65.5 billion.

India: The world's most populous country has 205 billionaires, worth $941 billion combined. It rounds off the top three. Reliance Industries patriarch Mukesh Ambani is India and Asia's richest man with a fortune worth $92.5 billion in 2025.

Germany: In the 4th spot is Germany, with 171 billionaires, worth a total $793 billion. The country's richest person is Schwarz-Gruppe founder Dieter Schwarz, worth $41 billion.

Russia: In 5th position is Russia, with 140 billionaires, worth a combined $580 billion. The richest person is Soviet era minister and oil magnate Vagit Alekperov, with a fortune of $28.7 billion.

Canada: The north American country has 76 billionaires, worth $359 billion collectively, to take 6th spot on the 2025 list. The richest person is former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who is worth an estimated $62.9 billion.

Italy: The European country takes 7th position with total of 74 billionaires, worth a total $339 billion wealth. The richest person is chocolate company Ferrerro's chief Giovanni Ferrero, who has a fortune of $38.2 billion.

Hong Kong: An independent administrative region of China, it comes in at 8th position, and has a total of 66 billionaires worth $335 billion. The richest person is CK Hutchison Holdings' Li Ka-shing, worth $38.9 billion.

Brazil: The South American country takes 9th spot, with a total of 56 billionaires — down from 69 last year, who are worth a combined $212 billion. The richest person is Facebook co-founder and angel investor Eduardo Saverin, with a $34.5 billion fortune.

United Kingdom: With a total of 55 billionaires worth $238 billion, takes 10th spot. The richest person in the country is British billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Platt, worth an estimated $18.8 billion, as per the report.