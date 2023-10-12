Forbes India Top 100 Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani tops, Adani slips to number 2. Check top 10 names here
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani now richest Indian on 2023 Forbes list of India’s 100 Richest, beats Gautam Adani to the top spot.
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the first position on the 2023 Forbes list of India’s 100 Richest with a net worth of $92 billion. He transformed Reliance Industries into a diversified conglomerate and cemented his succession plan by appointing three children to the company's board.