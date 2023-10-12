Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the first position on the 2023 Forbes list of India’s 100 Richest with a net worth of $92 billion. He transformed Reliance Industries into a diversified conglomerate and cemented his succession plan by appointing three children to the company's board.

Once again, Mukesh Ambani surpassed Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani who slipped to the second position and experienced a staggering decrease in weather following the Hindenburg report. Currently, Adani's net worth is $68 billion.

In the list, Software tycoon Shiv Nadar is placed at the third spot with a wealth of $29.3 billion followed by Savitri Jindal in third position with a net worth of $24 billion, as per Forbes list of India's 100 Richest.

Matriarch Savitri Jindal, of the O.P. Jindal Group, a power and steel conglomerate, ranked number four with $24 billion, up 46%. Rounding out the top five is Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, whose fortune declined to $23 billion from $27.6 billion previously.

Full list of top 10 richest in India

1) Mukesh Ambani; US$92 billion

2) Gautam Adani; $68 billion

3) Shiv Nadar: $29.3 billion

4) Savitri Jindal; $24 billion

5) Radhakishan Damani; $23 billion

6) Cyrus Poonawalla; $20.7 billion

7) Hinduja Family; $20 billion

8) Dilip Shanghvi; $19 billion

9) Kumar Birla; $17.5 billion

10) Shapoor Mistry & Family; $16.9 billion

The Forbes list came a day after Hurun India Rich List 2023 which showed similar data. As per Hurun's list too, Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the title of the richest Indian, surpassing Gautam Adani who slipped at the second spot in the race.

Adani slipped to the second position with a wealth of ₹474,800 crore. With a total wealth of ₹2,78,500 crore as of 2023, Cyrus S Poonawalla has maintained his position at number three, followed by Shiv Nadar at third position with a wealth of ₹2,28,900 crore, Gopichand Hinduja & family at ₹1,76,500 crore. Dilip Shanghvi is at the sixth spot with ₹1,64,300 crore.

LN Mittal & family at number seven position with ₹1,62,300 crore. Radhakishan Damani & family at the number eight position with a wealth of Rs1,43,900 crore, according to Hurun list.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!