Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
Workers at Stellantis voted 68.8% in favor of the deal, and workers at Ford voted 69.3% in favor of the pact
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, which along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs, and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.