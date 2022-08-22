Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in US, India as it pivots to a software future

1 min read . 09:05 PM ISTJoseph White, Reuters

Ford Motor Co will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India to catch up in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles

Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been signaling for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required for success as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services.

"We are eliminating work, as well as reorganizing and simplifying functions throughout the business. You will hear more specifics from the leaders of your area of the business later this week," Farley and Ford Chairman Bill Ford wrote in a joint email.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

