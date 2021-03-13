Ford family’s fifth generation to take seats on carmaker’s board

Their ascension marks a coming of age for the Ford family’s fifth generation as the auto industry undergoes a massive transformation to electric and autonomous cars, with new players like Tesla Inc. and Rivian staking claims to the future of transportation. For all but 20 of its years, Ford has been led by a family member. Corporate governance experts say that has made the company too insular and backward looking, while supporters argue it has provided stability that helped Ford avoid the bankruptcies that befell its Detroit rivals during the Great Recession of 2009.