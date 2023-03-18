Ford, GM engage in China price war as car sales slump

Ford has cut about $6,000 off its Mustang Mach-E until the end of April, according to online sales promotions. The standard version of the battery-powered SUV is going for as low as $31,000. Only 84 of the cars were sold in China last month, industry data show, down from around 1,500 in December. The car maker saw a December spike in sales after it shaved around 9% off the original price.