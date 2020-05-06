Ford India launches contactless sales, services

MUMBAI : Ford India on Tuesday announced the launch of contactless sales and service of vehicles as its dealerships resume operations amid an increased focus on maintaining social distancing norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The new procedure called Dial-A-Ford will allow a prospective customer to book, test drive or even get the delivery of new vehicle at his or her doorstep.

The new approach, which puts special emphasis on sanitisation of Ford facilities as well as strict guidelines for people and vehicle at dealerships, incorporates enhanced engagement processes and policies for sales and service, and will be centrally controlled via helpline 1800-419-3000, the company said in a release.

"Dial-A-Ford is a manifestation of our Feels Like Family promise where we promise to deliver safe and hygiene standards of sales and service experience without compromising on convenience," Vinay Raina, executive director of marketing, sales and service, Ford India, said.

For the existing customers, Dial-A-Ford will organise pick-up and drop service along with online consultations, it said, adding regular updates about vehicle servicing as well as digital payment are also part of the new roadmap.

Going beyond the basics of ensuring a safe and sanitised environment for customers, Ford India is going to prioritise convenience as its dealerships resume operations in accordance to local guidelines, the release said.

As business look to resume, Ford is offering a three-month extension in availing all scheduled service benefits, including free service, till June 30, without impacting either factory-warranty or extended warranty. Besides, customers who have booked a new Ford car until April 30 will get complete price protection at the time of delivery, whenever applicable, it added.

Stating that social distancing rules will be enforced in all customer interactions, Ford India said that no-touch infrared thermometers' will be used to check the temperature of anyone entering a Ford dealership, including all dealer employees and customers, and they will have to wear face masks and gloves at all times.

The company also said dealership layout/floor plan, including customer waiting areas have been re-organised to ensure appropriate social distancing.

All Ford dealerships will be thoroughly disinfected three times in-a-day, while all vehicles in the sales, as well as the service process, will be thoroughly disinfected at the time of delivery, pick-up or drop, it said.

