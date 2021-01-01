Ford, Mahindra call off joint venture in India due to covid related disruptions

American vehicle manufacturer Ford Motor Co. and home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra, on Friday, announced their decision to discontinue efforts to form a joint venture in India due to change in capital allocation strategies of respective companies in the aftermath of the covid-19 induced economic slowdown.

“This action followed the expiry of the 'Longstop Date' of 31 December, 2020, as contemplated in the definitive agreements entered between the company and FMC," said M&M in a late night statement to Bombay Stock Exchange.

The statement also noted that the outcome was driven by the fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions caused, in part, by the global pandemic since the agreement was first announced. These changes influenced separate decisions by both companies to reassess their respective capital allocation priorities.

In 2018, Ford and Mahindra announced an initial agreement for a joint venture with equity participation of 51%:49%, to develop a new sports utility vehicle on a Mahindra platform and a small electric vehicle. Subsequently in October, Mahindra and Ford announced the signing of two definitive pacts to share Bharat Stage VI-compliant engines, besides jointly developing connected vehicle solutions for the Indian market.





The expanded alliance would see existing Mahindra dealers sell some of the future products of Ford—that will be jointly developed by the two companies—from their new Ford showrooms. Ford’s assets in India, which includes two factories in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat were supposed to have been moved into the joint venture and would be operated by Mahindra.

The Mumbai-based carmaker, though has been re-evaluating its investments in the automotive and other sectors to boost its profitability and cashflows in the coming years. Ford Motor Company has also been planning to reduce exposure in loss-making markets and focus on markets such as US and China, where it is a major player. The Detroit-based carmaker also plans to heavily invest in electric cars and vans in the developed markets.

In a statement, the management of Ford stated that the company is actively evaluating its businesses around the world, including in India, making choices and allocating capital in ways that advance Ford’s plan to achieve an 8% company adjusted EBIT margin and generate consistently strong adjusted free cash flow.

