 Ford may return to Indian market with focus on EVs: Report
Ford may return to Indian market with focus on EVs: Report

 Written By Alka Jain

Global auto major Ford Motor is planning a comeback in the Indian market with a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, utilizing its Chennai manufacturing facility.

With a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, global auto major Ford Motor is working on a return to the Indian market by using its manufacturing facility in Chennai for the production of these cars, sources told The Hindu Businessline. 

 

(Please check back for more updates.)

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 08:51 AM IST
