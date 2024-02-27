Ford may return to Indian market with focus on EVs: Report
Global auto major Ford Motor is planning a comeback in the Indian market with a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, utilizing its Chennai manufacturing facility.
With a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, global auto major Ford Motor is working on a return to the Indian market by using its manufacturing facility in Chennai for the production of these cars, sources told The Hindu Businessline.
