Ford may return to Indian market with focus on EVs: Report

Written By Alka Jain

Global auto major Ford Motor is planning a comeback in the Indian market with a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, utilizing its Chennai manufacturing facility.

Ford Motor to return to Indian market with focus on hybrid and electric vehicles.

With a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, global auto major Ford Motor is working on a return to the Indian market by using its manufacturing facility in Chennai for the production of these cars, sources told The Hindu Businessline.

(Please check back for more updates.)

