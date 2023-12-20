Ford Motor Co. halts Tamil Nadu plant sale to JSW Group, speculations rife about re-entry
In an unexpected turn of events, Ford Motor Co. has scrapped plans to sell its Tamil Nadu plant to the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, The Economic Times reported citing sources. This plant is Ford's only remaining factory in India, and the deal being called off has given rise to suspicions that the American auto giant may be considering starting afresh in the world's third-largest auto market.