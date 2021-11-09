Ford Motor offers $2.5 billion green bond to investors

Ford is following the example set by many other U.S. companies that have stepped up sales of green bonds this year. Corporate green bonds marketed in the U.S. have raised $58.6 billion in proceeds in 90 offerings so far this year, more than double the total from a year ago when green-bond issuance totaled $28.7 billion in the U.S., according to Refinitiv, a data provider. During the same period in 2019, green-bond issuance totaled $22.4 billion.