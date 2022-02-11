Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Ford Motor says eyeing India as export base for electric vehicles

Ford Motor says eyeing India as export base for electric vehicles

File Photo: A man stands near the Ford Motor logo
1 min read . 06:11 PM IST Agencies

  • Ford Motor last year pulled the plug on the domestic market but has still retained its two factories in India.

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it is exploring the possibility of using one of its plants in India to produce electric cars for exports, months after the US automaker said it would stop selling cars in the Indian market.

The automaker had applied for incentives under India's $3.5 billion scheme for clean fuel vehicles. Its proposal has been approved by the government, the company said in a statement.

Ford last year pulled the plug on the domestic market, scaling back significantly in a country that past management saw becoming one of its three biggest markets. However, the company has still retained its two factories in the country.

“The decision was reinforced by years of accumulated losses, persistent industry overcapacity and lack of expected growth in India’s car market," Anurag Mehrotra, managing director of Ford India has said earlier. “We have not been able to find a sustainable path forward to long-term profitability that includes in-country vehicle manufacturing."

Ford made the decision as it was not profitable for them to continue, according to a Reuters report, adding that the process will take about a year to complete.

The US automaker will continue to sell some its cars in the country through imports, said a report, adding that it will also provide support to dealers to service existing customers.

