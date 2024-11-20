Ford Motor to lay off 14% of Europe employees amid weak EV demand and tough Chinese competition

Ford will cut 4,000 jobs, nearly 2.3 per cent of its total workforce of 174,000, primarily in Germany and Britain, to reduce costs as the industry faces challenges like EVs being too expensive for consumers to buy. The company said the layoffs would happen by the end of 2027, reported Reuters. 

Livemint
Published20 Nov 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Ford will be facing a huge blow in Germany, where Volkswagen is threatening to close factories, cut wages, and axe thousands of jobs to improve its competitiveness.
Ford will be facing a huge blow in Germany, where Volkswagen is threatening to close factories, cut wages, and axe thousands of jobs to improve its competitiveness. (REUTERS)

Ford Motor Co. has decided to lay off 14 per cent of its Europe workforce on Wednesday, November 20, amid weak electric vehicle (EV) demand, poor government support for the EV shift and tough competition from subsidized Chinese rivals, reported the news agency Reuters.

The auto company said that it will cut 4,000 jobs, nearly 2.3 per cent of its total workforce of 174,000, primarily in Germany and Britain. Ford is the latest amongst other companies like Nissan, Stellantis, and GM to reduce costs as the industry faces challenges like EVs being too expensive for consumers to buy. 

Also Read | Ford in talks with Tamil Nadu govt. for potential EV manufacturing in India

Ford shares fell 1.8 per cent after the agency's report, which will be a big blow in Germany, where Europe's biggest carmaker, Volkswagen, is threatening to close factories, cut wages and axe thousands of jobs to allow it to compete better, as per the report.

Ford is fighting to reduce its global business costs while also lagging in the US markets to GM. Ford has struggled to deal with its quality, warranty, and supplier issues.

The company said the layoffs would happen by the end of 2027, pending union discussions. Ford said 2,900 cuts would be in Germany and 800 in Britain, and production of its Explorer and Capri EV models at its Cologne plant would also be reduced, as per the report. 

Also Read | Ford in talks with JSW for India re-entry

The company has been experiencing “weaker demand for electric vehicles than we had previously forecast and we continue to have challenges around our operating costs,” said Peter Godsell, vice president of Ford Motor Europe.

Ford needs “decisive action to restructure our business,” he said, adding that while the company hoped the job cuts would address its problems, he could not rule out further measures if market conditions worsen, reported the agency.

About Ford's Performance

Ford's sales in Europe dropped 17.9 per cent, significantly more than an industry-wide fall of 6.1 per cent.

The German unions said they would not accept the plans as there were alternatives and asked Ford's Europe management to enter talks over the future of the business.

“If there is no willingness to do so, we are also prepared for a tough confrontation,” Knut Giesler of IG Metall, who runs the German union's branch in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, home to Ford's major Cologne plant told the agency. 

Also Read | What scared Ford’s CEO in China

The company has asked the German government to provide more incentives and better-charging infrastructure to help consumers transition to EVs. 

Berlin ended EV subsidies in December 2023. EV sales in Germany in the first nine months of this year were down 28.6 per cent.

“What we lack in Europe and Germany is an unmistakable, clear policy agenda to advance e-mobility, such as public investments in charging infrastructure, meaningful incentives ... and greater flexibility in meeting CO2 compliance targets,” according to Ford's chief financial officer John Lawler letter to the German government cited by the news agency.

The European Union has slapped tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, saying they benefit from unfair government subsidies.

Marcus Wassenberg, managing director at Ford's German division, said the move reflected ongoing changes and singled out Germany for its high labour and energy costs. All the German job cuts would be at Ford's main site in Cologne which marks 24 per cent of the factory's workforce, as per the agency report.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsFord Motor to lay off 14% of Europe employees amid weak EV demand and tough Chinese competition

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.