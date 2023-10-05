The United Auto Workers and Ford Motor have reduced their differences on wage hikes after the manufacturer made a new offer during "really active" talks, people familiar with the negotiations between the Detroit Three automakers and the union told Reuters on October 5 (India time). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On October 6, UAW President Shawn Fain will provide an update to the union's 150,000 members at Stellantis, the parent company of Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler. It's unclear if Fain would determine there has been enough progress to postpone strikes at further factories or authorise a new round of walkouts.

In recent days, there have reportedly been active negotiations with Ford, other manufacturers, the UAW, and Chrysler parent Stellantis. Stellantis opted not to respond. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ford earlier said that it had made a "comprehensive" new offer that included a "more than 20% general wage increase, not compounded" with a double-digit increase in the first year. Ford, however, did not elaborate.

That proposal, however, when combined with cost-of-living adjustments previously offered by the automaker, could bring the total wage increase offer close to 30% over the life of the contract, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

However, the UAW and Ford have not announced agreements on other, significant issues including pay and union representation at future battery plants, and the union's push for a return to retirement plans that assure a defined level of benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler earlier said the automaker's retirement offer would assure UAW workers could retire with $1 million in savings.

But in a sign the Detroit automakers are still bracing for a lengthy struggle, General Motors on Wednesday secured a new $6 billion line of credit and estimated the cost of the United Auto Workers strike was $200 million during the third quarter, a company spokesman said.

The targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers began on Sept. 15 and is now in its 20th day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Reuters inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!