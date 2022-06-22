Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ford picks Spain for production of new electric vehicle

AP
1 min read . 06:08 PM ISTWILLIAM BOSTON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Decision leaves future of Ford plant in Saarlouis, Germany, uncertain

Ford Motor Co. plans to build a next generation of electric vehicles at its factory in Valencia, Spain, leaving the future of its factory in Saarlouis, Germany, uncertain, as the U.S. auto maker pushes ahead to prepare for a potential European ban on production of gas and diesel vehicles after 2035.

Stuart Rowley, head of Ford of Europe, told reporters on a telephone conference on Wednesday that the shift to electric cars would result in a significant reduction to the company’s workforce at the two plants, but he declined to provide specific details.

“We will need to undertake significant restructuring at both plants," Mr. Rowley said.

Ford said it employs 41,000 people in Europe, including 6,000 in Valencia and 4,600 in Saarlouis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text