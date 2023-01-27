Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles for damaged rearview cameras1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:31 PM IST
Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports but no reports of injuries.
Ford Motor Co said Friday it is recalling 462,000 vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.
