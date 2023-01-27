Home / Companies / News /  Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles for damaged rearview cameras
Back

Ford Motor Co said Friday it is recalling 462,000 vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.

The U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras and includes 382,000 in the United States.

Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports but no reports of injuries. The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Dealers will update the image processing module software and vehicles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update.

Ford said in late 2021 and 2022 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) contacted the automaker about reports of a blue image in the rear camera display after the completion of the 2021 recall, which prompted the company to investigate.

NHTSA in August 2021 opened an investigation after Ford in 2020 recalled 620,246 vehicles for another rear camera issue. The investigation is reviewing if Ford had recalled the vehicles in a timely fashion and if it recalled enough vehicles.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Ford has issued other rear camera related recalls in recent years including recalling 47,000 U.S. 2021-2022 Bronco vehicles because the rearview camera image may still be displayed after a backing event has ended, which could distract the driver. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout