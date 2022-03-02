This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ford splits EV, internal combustion into separate units
1 min read.05:51 PM ISTAP
Ford CEO Jim Farley said the automaker plans two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles
Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses.
Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses.
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.
"We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue’s industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about," said CEO Jim Farley in a prepared statement.
Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.
Ford also has Ford Pro, which serves as a one-stop shop for commercial and government customers with a range of conventional and electric vehicles and a full suite of software, charging, financing, services and support on Ford and non-Ford products.
