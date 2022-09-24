Ford supply-chain leadership overhaul reflects EV ramp up3 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 09:07 AM IST
Auto maker’s new hires highlight the importance of technology skill sets as focus shifts to development of electric vehicles
Ford Motor Co.’s moves to overhaul its supply-chain leadership reflect the increasingly crucial role technology is playing as the development of electric vehicles is transforming the way cars are produced.