Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Mich.
Ford Motor Co. is planning to set up a $3.5 Billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan that would produce enough batteries to supply 400,000 vehicles per year
Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that would employ at least 2,500 people to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing electric vehicles.
