Ford unloads further 7 million shares of electric-vehicle startup Rivian

The rise and fall of Rivian’s stock price has had a whipsaw effect on Ford’s bottom line. Ford recorded a paper gain of $8.3 billion last year, after Rivian shares soared following its November IPO. But the stock selloff in recent months was a drag on Ford’s first quarter, erasing $5.4 billion from its bottom line and swinging the company to a quarterly loss.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}