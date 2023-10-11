Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Foreign companies without PAN can open bank account in IFSC-Gift City

Foreign companies without PAN can open bank account in IFSC-Gift City

PTI

  • The Finance Ministry has amended Income Tax Rules exempting non-residents opening a bank account from the requirement of submitting PAN

The Finance Ministry has amended Income Tax Rules exempting non-residents opening a bank account from the requirement of submitting PAN.

The non-resident or the foreign company opening a bank account at the International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) will have to file a declaration in Form 60 and should not have any tax liabilities in India.

The Finance Ministry has amended Income Tax Rules exempting non-residents opening a bank account from the requirement of submitting PAN.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT)-IFSC is being promoted as a tax-neutral enclave for the financial sector. Nangia Andersen LLP Partner - Financial Services Sunil Gidwani said this relaxation will make it easy for foreign companies, NRIs and other non-residents to open a bank account with an IFSC bank. “It will boost the liability/deposits side as well as the retail business segment of a bank in IFSC," Gidwani said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.