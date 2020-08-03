Subscribe
Foreign entity sells shares worth 384 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Foreign entity sells shares worth 384 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

1 min read . 10:46 PM IST PTI

New Delhi: A foreign entity on Monday sold shares worth 383.68 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.

As many as 23,97,380 shares were offloaded through an open market transaction at a price of 1,600.43 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.

At this price, the stake sold by Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft In Munchen is worth 383.68 crore.

The entity held 1.72 per cent stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at the end of June quarter.

On Monday, shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined over 6 per cent to close at 1,574 on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

