Foreign entity sells shares worth 384 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

New Delhi: A foreign entity on Monday sold shares worth ₹383.68 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.
New Delhi: A foreign entity on Monday sold shares worth ₹383.68 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.
As many as 23,97,380 shares were offloaded through an open market transaction at a price of ₹1,600.43 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.
As many as 23,97,380 shares were offloaded through an open market transaction at a price of ₹1,600.43 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
At this price, the stake sold by Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft In Munchen is worth ₹383.68 crore.
The entity held 1.72 per cent stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at the end of June quarter.
On Monday, shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined over 6 per cent to close at ₹1,574 on the BSE.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.