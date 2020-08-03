Foreign entity sells shares worth 384 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

New Delhi: A foreign entity on Monday sold shares worth ₹383.68 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.

New Delhi: A foreign entity on Monday sold shares worth ₹383.68 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.

As many as 23,97,380 shares were offloaded through an open market transaction at a price of ₹1,600.43 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.

As many as 23,97,380 shares were offloaded through an open market transaction at a price of ₹1,600.43 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

At this price, the stake sold by Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft In Munchen is worth ₹383.68 crore.

The entity held 1.72 per cent stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at the end of June quarter.

On Monday, shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined over 6 per cent to close at ₹1,574 on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Apollo Hospitals