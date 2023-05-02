New Delhi: Some foreign funds invested in Adani group companies have declined to identify their beneficial owners, citing client confidentiality and foreign privacy laws, two people aware of the matter said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought ownership information from these funds as it checks for breaches of securities market rules. On Saturday, the regulator requested six more months from the Supreme Court to complete its investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

According to one of the two people cited above, one fund claimed it has beneficiaries in Switzerland, where it is a criminal offence to collect or submit any evidence from the country to aid a foreign investigation. Another fund pointed to its client contracts prohibiting the fund manager from disclosing information to any foreign regulator. Others said home country regulators and investors could sue them under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which restricts data sharing.

Emails sent to spokespeople for Sebi and Adani group remained unanswered till press time.

“These funds have already responded to the information requests made by Sebi, stating their inability to provide the sought information. They are yet to hear anything further from Sebi," the person cited above said on the condition of anonymity. “They have already provided the beneficial ownership requirements as per market norms, but Sebi wants the names of actual investors behind the fund," the person said.

Until recently, foreign funds would typically declare their fund managers and compliance officers as beneficial owners since many global investors are wary of sharing information with foreign regulators over privacy concerns. However, Sebi has changed its approach and asks some foreign funds to identify actual investors, not key managerial executives, as beneficial owners.

Legal experts say Sebi can force these funds to reveal their ownership patterns. A similar situation arose in 2011-12 when Sebi was conducting a probe into the Global Depository Receipt (GDR) scam. At that time, Sebi demanded beneficial ownership information from some funds, warning them that it may freeze their India holdings if the same was not provided. These diktats by Sebi were upheld by courts, too, forcing the funds to reveal the information.

“However, any high-handed action may rattle the community of foreign portfolio investors. Some of the required information can be obtained through memoranda of understanding (MoUs) as well," the second person said.

Sebi has signed such MoUs with market regulators in 22 countries, and it is also a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a global forum of market regulators. The people cited above added that Sebi has already received some information from one foreign regulator. However, the complex structure of these funds, with dozens of layers, makes the route very difficult.

To get to the bottom of the ownership structure of each fund, the market regulator will have to go through dozens of countries. Many global funds have similar structures designed to avail of tax benefits and protect the end investors.