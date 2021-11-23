Foreign trip queries rise but high airfares play spoilsport

Karan Vakharia, director, business development at Ahmedabad-based Pathfinders Holidays, which specializes in outbound tours, said he is witnessing a lot of demand for outbound travel. “People want to get back to travelling now. Last year, they were concerned about getting sick but with covid insurances that have come into play, the fear has gone away. We will see a great boom in the travel industry is what we are hoping for in the next one year," he said.