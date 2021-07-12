Forensic audit didn’t reveal any unauthorized access to customer data: Mobikwik

“The report however states certain limitations to the processes undertaken, including virtual walk-through of our systems, not analysing employee devices and that the review was based on logs made available by us and certain non-mandatory logs were not available for the audit. In addition to the recent incident, in 2010, when we were operating at a relatively smaller scale, a hacker had gained unauthorized access to our operating systems, which resulted in certain disruption in our operations," the prospectus said.