Forensic auditors at startup doors as edgy investors look to fix issues early
Summary
- In the last two years, investors have ordered forensic audits at high-profile startups such as BharatPe, Byju’s, GoMechanic, Trell and Zilingo after cases of fraud, financial mismanagement, or corporate governance missteps. However, now, investors are stepping in early.
Mumbai: Private investors are bringing in forensic auditors early to scan the books of portfolio companies after serial implosions at high-profile startups crushed valuations and wiped out investments. According to investors and auditors, the aim is to detect and fix issues before it becomes too late to put out the fire.