“Reactive audits focus on getting to the genesis of the fraud and gauging the extent of damage after a crisis hits an organization. India Inc. has witnessed many such instances in the recent past with reactive forensic audits exposing systemic, technological and sometimes cultural gaps that have led to fraud," Garkhel said. Progressive companies rethink risks and learn from such reactive audits happening in the business eco-system to proactively assess if their internal checks and balances are fool-proof and fit for future to avert such crises for themselves, he said.