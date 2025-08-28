Formal job postings dips in July; tech sector continues to drive growth: Report

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Even as formal job postings witnessed a decline in July, but was still 70 per cent above the pre-pandemic level, signaling a sustained hiring momentum, a report said on Thursday.

According to a report by global job matching and hiring platform Indeed, despite the overall dip, high-skilled roles continue to lead the hiring momentum.

Job postings on Indeed platform declined sequentially by 5.8 per cent after two consecutive months of growth and were down 14.9 per cent year-on-year, however, they still remained 70 per cent above the pre-pandemic levels.

Indeed's data reflects hiring in the formal economy, where healthcare and logistics are emerging as the rising sectors, but technology continues to anchor India's formal job creation.

"Even when overall hiring slows, tech remains the heartbeat of India's job market. With one in five formal postings for software development, the real challenge isn't demand, it's whether we can build a workforce skilled enough to meet it," Indeed's APAC Senior Economist Callam Pickering said.

The report is based on job posting data on Indeed platform, in which trends were measured as of July 2025, with comparisons made against both the previous months and year-on-year levels.

Over the past three months, data and analytics postings grew by 15.4 per cent, followed by logistic support (14.3 per cent), therapy (13.7 per cent), and dental (13.6 per cent), it stated.

Software development, while not the fastest growing, remained consistent with postings up 9.2 per cent in the last three months, according to the report.

On the other hand, job postings such as medical information (12.3 per cent), pharmacy (10.7 per cent), education (8 per cent), and physicians (7.8 per cent) saw significant declines, said the report.

These contrasting trends highlight a long-term move towards tech and other high-skill roles, even as overall hiring fluctuates, it added.

Another defining trend the report revealed was that in July there was a dip in pay transparency.

Earlier this year, Indeed data showed that more than half of job postings in India included salary information, however, in July, that number slipped with pay details featured in 45 of postings.