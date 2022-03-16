Former Amazon Prime Video content head launches production house

Former Amazon Prime Video content head launches production house2 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- 29SeptemberWorks is underway with its first slate of films and shows and is in the process of expanding its creative and development team
New Delhi: Vijay Subramaniam, former director and head of content at video streaming service Amazon Prime Video, has founded 29SeptemberWorks, an independent venture to develop, finance and produce film and web content for the Indian market, with a focus on the south Indian region. Subramaniam had quit the OTT platform last September.
Headquartered in Bengaluru with presence in Chennai and Kochi, 29SeptemberWorks is underway with its first slate of films and shows and is in the process of expanding its creative and development team, the company said in a statement. It will focus on working with fresh and established creators and producers to enable them to develop and showcase their work to a pan-Indian market. The company has already locked in its initial slate of projects that includes films in Malayalam and Tamil languages and series in Tamil and Kannada. This slate comes from a bunch of young and experienced storytellers and multiple other project-specific announcements are expected soon. To be sure, Subramaniam is partnering with leading production houses to collaborate on upcoming slates to create engaging and impactful content.
Indian content is at its tipping point moment. On one side is a massive and entertainment-hungry population and on the other side is some of the finest content-creating minds that the world has seen, said Subramaniam, founder and managing director, 29SeptemberWorks, in a statement.
"29SeptemberWorks is slated to be a new-age entertainment company that will leverage the best of these two worlds to empower and enable storytellers, especially from the south of India, both in front and behind the camera, to take their craft pan-India and to the world," he said.
. “I hope to leverage my experience in building partnerships with progressive minds and entities. Coupled with my personal understanding of the diverse Indian market, the ambition is to build a strong, sustainable bridge between creators and customers and in doing so, expand the canvas of our stories in every respect, creatively and commercially," he added.
Apart from Amazon Prime Video, Subramaniam has served in leadership roles across companies like the Star Network, MTV Networks and Disney India.
