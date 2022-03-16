Former Amazon Prime Video content head launches production house

Headquartered in Bengaluru with presence in Chennai and Kochi, 29SeptemberWorks is underway with its first slate of films and shows and is in the process of expanding its creative and development team, the company said in a statement. It will focus on working with fresh and established creators and producers to enable them to develop and showcase their work to a pan-Indian market. The company has already locked in its initial slate of projects that includes films in Malayalam and Tamil languages and series in Tamil and Kannada. This slate comes from a bunch of young and experienced storytellers and multiple other project-specific announcements are expected soon. To be sure, Subramaniam is partnering with leading production houses to collaborate on upcoming slates to create engaging and impactful content.