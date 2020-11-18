Former APF trustees cast doubts on its governance

“Over the last two decades, our trustees have played a crucial role in helping the organization grow," said Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-Chairman of the foundation, according to a statement issued on 14 November. The foundation added that it felt the need for “fresh and renewed look" at its activities and a need for more innovations and newer and brighter ideas as it steps into its third decade of services. It also said that all donations it receives, including from governments, are “well utilized in the service of children and humanity."