Former BharatPe CBO launches tech fund; to invest in 15 startups in 2 years

Former BharatPe CBO launches tech fund; to invest in 15 startups in 2 years1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:26 PM IST
- GrowthCap Ventures, the category II AIF fund, will target early-stage investments in fintech, SaaS, and deep-tech startups.
New Delhi: Pratekk Agarwaal, former chief business officer at BharatPe, has launched GrowthCap Ventures, a category II fund, with a target size of ₹50 crore.
The fund will target early-stage investments (seed to pre-series A), with primary focus on fintech, software as a service (SaaS), and deep-tech sectors. The cheque sizes will range from $250,000-$750,000 and will invest in 12-15 deals over next two years.
The first close of the fund is expected to take place in two months, Agarwaal, founder and general partner of GrowthCap Ventures, told Mint.
“It’s first of its kind operator VC model. We strongly believe in investing our time and capital in exceptional founders who have a tech-first approach and possess deep product insights. To qualify for our investment, the product should have already demonstrated early traction and exhibit the potential for significant scalability," Agarwaal said.
He added that apart from providing equity and debt capital, the fund will actively engage with its portfolio companies, offering “a unique blend of operational expertise, tailored advisory services, and access to portfolio non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and network capital from mentors, operators, and venture capitalists."
Agarwaal, an alumnus of IIM-Kozhikode, has also worked with companies such as Bajaj Finsev, Fullerton India, and Indostar Capital. He has invested in over 35 companies and serves as an advisor to several startups. Some of his investments include, Decentro, FidyPay, Klub, Karmalife, Fundly, Transbnk, EximPe, Finsire, Threedots, Coffeee.io, Coverself, PumPumPum among others.