Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Former Cognizant executive appointed Hexaware non-executive chairman
Hexaware's shares ceased to be listed on BSE and NSE from November 9, 2020

Former Cognizant executive appointed Hexaware non-executive chairman

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST PTI

Rajeev Kumar Mehta previously served as the President of Cognizant, where he took Cognizant from being a small regional IT firm to more than USD 16 billion in revenue

Hexaware Technologies on Monday said it has elevated current board member Rajeev Kumar Mehta as Non-Executive Chairman.

Hexaware Technologies on Monday said it has elevated current board member Rajeev Kumar Mehta as Non-Executive Chairman.

Also, Hexaware founder Atul Nishar will step down from his current role as Chairman and will continue with the company as Chairman Emeritus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Also, Hexaware founder Atul Nishar will step down from his current role as Chairman and will continue with the company as Chairman Emeritus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Mehta previously served as the President of Cognizant, where he took Cognizant from being a small regional IT firm to more than USD 16 billion in revenue. During his tenure in the company, he held a variety of roles including Group CEO – IT Services and Group CEO – Industries and Markets.

"Having had the privilege of founding Hexaware close to three decades ago and continuing as Chairman under the ownership of Baring Private Equity Asia, I welcome Rajeev as Chairman and wish him the best of luck in leading the Board to continue to grow Hexaware and its capabilities," Nishar said in a statement.

Mehta said: "I await the opportunity of working with Baring Private Equity Asia, the board and management team to continue to transform Hexaware, with its investments behind high quality technical talent and digital technologies focused on its strategy of 'Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform Customer Experience".

Previously listed on BSE and NSE, Hexaware's shares ceased to be listed on these bourses from November 9, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.