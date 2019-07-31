New Delhi: Rajeev Mehta, former president of Cognizant, is slated to be appointed as the CEO of Mindtree, sources said.

The Mindtree Chief Executive's post fell vacant after co-founders Krishnakumar Natarajan, N.S. Parthasarathy and Rostow Ravanan resigned earlier this month, two days after infrastructure construction behemoth L&T acquired controlling stake in the global IT services firm.

The names of Debashis Chatterjee, another Cognizant top executive whose term ends on 31 July, and Anjan Lahiri, former CEO and former co-founder at Mindtree, are also doing the rounds as contenders for the top job.

Last week, the L&T management had said that the new CEO would be announced on 1 August.

In May, L&T had bought the late V.G. Siddhartha's around 20 per cent stake in Mindtree through a block deal worth around ₹3,200 crore.

L&T bought 3.27 crore shares held by Siddhartha and Cafe Coffee Day at ₹980

