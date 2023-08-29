Former COO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl to step down from BharatPe: Report2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, former COO of BharatPe, is set to step down from the company in September. Prior to his tenure at BharatPe, he had contributed to various organizations including Airtel Payments Bank, Paytm Bank, and Fortis Healthcare.
Former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BharatPe, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, who had recently been reassigned as the Chief Business Officer for the merchant lending division, is set to step down from the company in September, as reported by The Economic Times citing sources.
