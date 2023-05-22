Britannia Industries-owned 50-50 crackers has launched a new advertising campaign with former cricketer Ravi Shastri. The former head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team will be seen in its ad for its ‘50-50 Golmaal’ crackers. The ad has been developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

The campaign has a series of five videos and in each film a desperate player comes to Shastri, the coach, to seek guidance. In response, Shastri gives the player his strategy of “Golmaal," and how that has led to fortunate events for his team.

The cracker category, the company said, is experiencing rapid growth, outpacing traditional biscuits, as consumers readily embrace newer varieties that cater to diverse taste preferences. The company added that Britannia 50-50 Golmaal perfectly aligns with evolving consumer expectations. Its distinctive Kalonji (black cumin) flavour sets it apart from competitors.

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer of Britannia Industries said “The Britannia 50-50 crackers are known for their flavours. The new cracker has spices like kalonji or black cumin. The television commercials capture the essence of ‘Golmaal’ in a witty and humorous tone. The product launched last year and is popular in the Eastern market. The brand now aims to strengthen its position nationwide.’’

Prateek Bharadwaj, chief creative officer, India for Lowe Lintas, said, “While Ravi Shastri and his quirky team establish the brand promise with these films, we expect audiences to make their own ‘golmaal’ appeals and give this campaign a life that is beyond TV."

Ravi Shastri added, “Collaborating with them once again was quite exciting and enjoyable. To weave my coaching experience with this campaign was a blast.“

According to BlueWeave consulting, India is one of the largest producers of biscuits in the world with an industry growing at a CAGR of 12.4%. It was valued at $5,151.2 million in 2020 and will reach $11,792.3 million by 2027.