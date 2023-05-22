Britannia’s 50-50 launches ‘Golmaal’ cracker campaign with Ravi Shastri1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 04:32 PM IST
The cracker category, the company said, is experiencing rapid growth, outpacing traditional biscuits, as consumers readily embrace newer varieties that cater to diverse taste preferences
Britannia Industries-owned 50-50 crackers has launched a new advertising campaign with former cricketer Ravi Shastri. The former head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team will be seen in its ad for its ‘50-50 Golmaal’ crackers. The ad has been developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.
