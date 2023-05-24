NEW DELHI: Global advertising professional Ashish Bhasin, co-founder and advisor of RD&X Network and former CEO of Asia Pacific, Dentsu has launched a new consultancy, The Bhasin Consulting Group.

According to Bhasin, the company's primary focus will be on providing high-level business and leadership mentoring to founders, CEOs, and company boards. Notably, the consultancy will exclusively collaborate with top-tier executives from carefully selected businesses demonstrating long-term growth potential.

The target market for The Bhasin Consulting Group will primarily consist of emerging companies in the advertising, marketing services, digital, and media sectors across various regions.

Bhasin will continue his role as Co-Founder and Advisor RD&X Network.

Bhasin said: “There is a huge need for business and leadership mentoring for CEOs, CXOs and founders in young and growing companies with ambition. While these leaders have good domain expertise, many lack top-class business, entrepreneurship and leadership experience which is essential."

He added that he plans to leverage his experience where he had been given the opportunity to successfully lead a team of 14,000 people across 18 countries in diverse businesses. He also mentioned driving organic growth as well as successfully completing 24 acquisitions across India and APAC.

Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow by 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7%