Former Dentsu APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin launches consulting group1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The target market for consulting group will primarily consist of emerging companies in the advertising, marketing services, digital, and media sectors across various regions
NEW DELHI: Global advertising professional Ashish Bhasin, co-founder and advisor of RD&X Network and former CEO of Asia Pacific, Dentsu has launched a new consultancy, The Bhasin Consulting Group.
