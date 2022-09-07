Former Edelweiss executives mark first close of maiden fund at 625 cr

The asset management and financial advisory platform of Neo Group was founded by Nitin Jain, former CEO of wealth and asset management, Edelweiss Financial Services, in October last year. Hemant Daga, former CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management later joined as co-founder and CEO of Neo Asset Management in January this year. Both Daga and Jain have over 15 years of stint with the Edelweiss group

