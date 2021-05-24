Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Former Goldman executive Sumit Rajpal launches buyout firm

Former Goldman executive Sumit Rajpal launches buyout firm

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
2 min read . 10:45 PM IST MIRIAM GOTTFRIED, The Wall Street Journal

  • GrowthCurve Capital to focus on technology, healthcare, financial and information services

Sumit Rajpal, former co-head of the merchant bank of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is launching a new private-equity firm targeting companies that are sitting on valuable troves of data that can be used more effectively to spur growth.

The new firm, to be called GrowthCurve Capital, will focus on companies in the technology, healthcare and financial- and information-services sectors and target deals with an enterprise value between $500 million and $1 billion, firm officials said.

