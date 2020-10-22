Former Google CEO fires back at justice department’s antitrust suit

Mr. Schmidt made clear that he, too, felt the government’s logic was misguided. “There’s a difference between dominance and excellence," he said. He described Google as having “ruthless" competition—particularly from Microsoft Corp., whose Bing search engine runs a far second-place to Google in search volume. He observed that while he was CEO, until 2011, he studied closely the government’s decadelong antitrust case against Microsoft, and was careful to avoid tripping any wires.