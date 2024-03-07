Former Google engineer charged with AI theft and alleged collaboration with Chinese firms
Chinese national Linwei Ding was apprehended in Newark, California, and faces four counts of federal trade secret theft. Each count carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
