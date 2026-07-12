Former H&M India executives bet on premium fashion boom with Confluxe

As India's appetite for premium fashion grows, a new venture founded by former H&M India executives is betting there is room between fast fashion and luxury—and that global brands want a different route into the country.
Confluxe, launched by Louis Coucke and Rajesh Narkar in March, aims to bring international apparel labels to India through an asset-light model that handles sourcing, merchandising, marketing, technology and retail expansion while allowing brands to retain greater visibility over their business.
The company raised $1.6 million in pre-seed funding in March from Wavemaker Partners and Kriscore Capital. It is targeting a ₹500-1,000 crore business over the next three to five years by introducing international brands to the Indian market, Coucke told Mint.
The bet rests on consumers willing to pay more for quality, functionality and design without necessarily buying luxury labels. Confluxe launched its first brand last week, Brazilian premium menswear label Urban Performance, with products priced between ₹3,999 and ₹20,000.