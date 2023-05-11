Home/ Companies / News/  Former IL&FS auditors say they are cooperating with ED
NEW DELHI : Former auditors of a group entity of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) --BSR & Associates  and Deloitte--said on Wednesday that they are fully cooperating with the authorities after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited their premises to make enquiries about the non-bank lender that became bankrupt in 2018.

ED's visit on Wednesday comes after the Supreme Court earlier this month cleared the way for National Company Law Tribunal investigations into the case and clarified on provisions relating to action against auditors. A person informed about the development said that the visit was nothing more than just seeking information.

A Deloitte spokesperson said, "This routine inquiry is in respect to an ongoing matter regarding a former client and we continue to extend our full cooperation to the authorities."

BSR & Associates LLP (BSR) said in a statement that it was inducted as the joint auditor for ILFS Financial Services Limited (IFIN) in November 2017 for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.  

"BSR jointly signed with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP the audit report of IFIN for the year ended 31 March 2018.  The officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited at Mumbai NESCO office in relation to inquiry pertaining to IFIN. We have co-operated and provided all necessary support to ED," said the BSR statement.

News agency PTI said in a report from Mumbai quoting unnamed sources that the ED on Wednesday carried out searches against two former auditor firms of IL&FS -- BSR and Associates and Deloitte Haskins and Sells -- in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities at the infrastructure development and finance company. An email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments for the story on Wednesday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Audit watchdog National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) had in 2020 alleged that the appointment of BSR & Associates LLP. as statutory auditor for IFIN for FY18 was illegal and void under two auditor disqualification provisions in the Companies Act.  The watchdog had also alleged in December 2019 that IFIN’s statutory audit by Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP had violated the law in directly or indirectly offering certain prohibited services to the group entities of the audit client. There disputes around auditor's scope of work has prompted the government to start working on revamping the legal provisions, which is currently underway. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
