Former independent trustees of Akshaya Patra raise concerns over its governance

Bengaluru: The four independent trustees of Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF), who resigned over unresolved differences with some of the workings and non-transparent processes of the non-governmental organization (NGO), have written a letter to the management detailing the governance issues that need to be set right in the organization.

Former Infosys chief financial officer Mohandas Pai and Abhay Jain, an adviser to Manipal education and medical group, the two people who helped found the trust and were on its board for 20 years, resigned on Saturday. The other two independent trustees, V. Balakrishnan, former CFO Infosys, and co-founder of ChrysCapital Raj Kondur also stepped down from APF.

“For the last 20 years... to prepare for the 20th anniversary and make sure the future is much better, we have brought in much more processes and rigour in everything we do. It’s a natural evolution. Over the last 12 months, when we have been trying to push for greater transparency and greater governance (but) the other two trustees have been resisting," Pai told Mint on Tuesday.

The turmoil in APF’s top ranks coincides with its 20th anniversary of the organization that has 52 kitchens spread across 12 states and two Union territories and has so far served 3.3 billion meals (cumulative) as part of its mid-day meal programme that is considered the world’s largest such initiative. The foundation serves food to over 1.8 million children from 19,039 schools and is aiming to take its daily meals to 5 million by 2025.

APF had announced the reconstituting of the foundation's board of trustees on Saturday that includes its chairman Madhu Pandit Dasa, vice-chairman Chanchalapathi Dasa, K.V. Chowdary IRS (retired), former chairman, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), and Anil Swarup, former secretary, ministry of human resource department (MHRD), government of India, among others.

APF is expected to issue an updated statement on Tuesday in response to the allegations levelled by Pai and the others who stepped down, one person with the foundation said. Senior officials of the foundation could not be reached for comment.

Pai stopped short of alleging financial discrepancies but said that an organization of this stature must have the highest governance and audit practices.

Pai said that the two other trustees, who he did not name, started to put more insiders on the trust and started to override the decisions made by the independent trustees.

“We resigned and said that if you (APF) are not going to have greater transparency and more independent trustees than insiders, it is not going to work and we do not want to be a party to it," Pai said.

