Ex-Xiaomi exec Manu Jain is India CEO of Abu Dhabi’s G42
Manu Kumar Jain left Xiaomi in January, ending his nine-year stint with the company. He joined the smartphone company at the time it was finding its foothold in the Indian market.
BENGALURU : Former India head of Xiaomi Manu Kumar Jain is joining G42 as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its India business. Abu Dhabi-based G42 is an artificial intelligence(AI) and cloud computing company that is set to expand to India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message