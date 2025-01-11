Bhupendra Vishwakarma, a former Infosys employee, has openly shared his reasons for leaving the organisation despite being the sole earner in his family. He also had no alternative job lined up.

Vishwakarma has revealed on LinkedIn that there was no financial growth despite being promoted from System Engineer to Senior System Engineer. For three years, his hard work and contributions were not acknowledged with a salary hike. It left him demotivated.

Due to attrition, the team size at his workplace was reduced from 50 to 30. Instead of hiring replacements, the management redistributed the additional workload among the remaining employees, according to him. This “overburdening” came without any compensation or recognition.

“Instead of hiring replacements or providing support, the management took the easy route—overburdening the existing team without compensation or even recognition,” Vishwakarma wrote.

Assigned to a loss-making account, as admitted by his manager, Vishwakarma found himself stuck in a role with limited salary increases or career growth opportunities. This lack of direction made his professional future appear bleak.

He also wrote about unrealistic client demands that created a high-pressure, “toxic” environment in Narayana Murthy’s company. Frequent escalations over minor issues added stress at every level, leaving no room for personal well-being.

Vishwakarma also accused the company of regional biases in onsite opportunities.

“Employees speaking Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam were frequently prioritized for such roles, while Hindi-speaking employees like me were overlooked, regardless of our performance,” he wrote.

Despite consistent efforts and peer recognition, Vishwakarma said his hard work did not translate into tangible rewards such as career advancement or financial benefits.

Bhupendra Vishwakarma left Infosys Bhupendra Vishwakarma ultimately decided to leave Infosys, prioritising his self-respect and mental health over continuing in a workplace that ignored such basic issues. He called on corporate leaders to address these problems.